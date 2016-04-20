Savannah Shamrocks rugby team competes for Georgia title Saturday

Savannah Shamrocks rugby team competes for Georgia title Saturda - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Looking for some rough and tumble action this weekend?

You might want to head out to Daffin Park.

The Savannah Shamrocks Rugby team - once again undefeated - will be looking for some community support as they host Augusta for the Georgia Rugby Union Championship game this Saturday, April 23th at 2 p.m.

Free admission as always.

