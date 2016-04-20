Humane Society to hold Kitten Shower in anticipation of increasing kitten population

Help the Humane Society for Greater Savannah (HSGS) prepare for kitten season.

Your donations of much needed items will help them be ready as the kitten population increases.

The shelter will be holding a Kitten Shower on Sunday, April 24th from 6 to 8 p.m. at 7215 Sallie Mood Dr. in Savannah. If you are interested in learning how to foster an adorable tiny kitten, the staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and sign you up for the foster program.

If you're unable to attend, but still want to help, you can drop off donations the week of April 19th through 24th, in the HSGS lobby. Stop by Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and drop donations in the playpen by the front desk.

Here is the KITTEN SHOWER wish list:

KMR powder formula

Cat beds

Kitten nursing bottles

Replacement nipples for bottles

Cat toys

Open litter boxes

Non-clumping cat litter

Purina kitten chow

Nurturing Formula Dry Cat food

Heating pads

Micro fleece blankets

Laundry detergent

Double diner food and water bowls

Digital thermometer

Johnson's baby shampoo

Cat nail clippers

Paper towels

Gift cards

Donation items can also be found on Amazon (be sure to use Amazon Smile, and select HSGS!).

