Lawrence Hughes Jr. indicted on June 2015 murder charges

A Chatham County jury indicted a man Wednesday on multiple charges, including murder.

Lawrence Hughes, Jr. is charged with two counts of felony murder, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of felony, aggravated assault and more.



This in connection to the murder of Jamon Epps in June 2015. Epps was found dead inside his SUV in the driveway to Ponderosa Apartments.

Officers were investigating a nearby shots fired call dispatched moments earlier when they came across his body.

