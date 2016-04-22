Works in Progress performance to showcase original plays in Statesboro

A Works in Progress performance will be held on Friday night at 8 p.m. on the campus of East Georgia State College in Statesboro.

The Reader's Theatre Project was developed by director, Sebastian Verdis, to showcase the talent and creativity of local actors and playwrights.

The annual "Exit Stage Right" 10 minute play writing contest is held each December, where the three scripts are chosen for the Works in Progress performance.

The original plays being performed this year are I Never Did by Sue Jarriel Garcia, Chicago's Best by Nijer Reaves, and The Man With Two-and-a-Half Brains by Kenneth Homer.

Following the show, the playwrights will share their reaction to the performance of their work during a question and answer session with the audience, cast, and director.

The performance is open the the public, and admission is $5.00.

For more information, visit www.ega.edu.

