Metro investigates armed robbery, carjacking near Live Oak Street

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating after an armed robbery and carjacking occurred near the intersection of 32nd and Live Oak Streets, just before 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

Police say it happened when a boy and his mother arrived at a location near the intersection in a white Hyundai Azera to purchase a scooter from an unknown male. When the male victim got out of his vehicle to meet the unknown seller, the suspect brandished a gun and demanded the victim’s belongings. A struggle between the two ensued and a shot was fired. The victim was able to run away unharmed.

While the victim’s mother waited in her car for her son to return from his purchase, a second suspect arrived at the window of her car with a gun and demanded she exit the vehicle. The mother complied, and the suspect fled the scene with her vehicle.

The stolen white Hyundai Azera has a Jamaican tag on the front of the car, a Jamaican flag around the rear view mirror, a Florida State sticker on the back, and bears a Georgia Veterans tag.

The first suspect was described as a black male around 5-foot-7, with an average build. He was last seen at the incident wearing a camouflage hoodie and light colored pants that may have possibly been gray. The suspect who took the woman’s car was described as a black male of a medium complexion, who was wearing tan shorts and a black shirt during the incident.

Metro urges citizens to utilize any of the five precincts or headquarters during business hours if they plan to make purchases where the buyer or seller is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this case call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020 or text CRIMES (274637) using the keyword CSTOP2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. A confidential tip line also is open directly to investigators at 912.525.3124.

