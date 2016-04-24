Police identify victim in fatal shooting on E. Derenne Ave.

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on E. Derenne Avenue between Morgan and Latimer Streets at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police say 35-year-old Tarik Rasheen Bentley was killed inside of his home. No one has been arrested yet, but one person was taken in for questioning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020 or text CRIMES (274637) using the keyword CSTOP2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. A confidential tip line also is open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

