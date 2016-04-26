Metro arrests teen after false robbery report

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police arrested 18-year-old Dsalon Doss after responding to the false report of a robbery at the intersection of 36th and Bull Streets on Monday at 5:19 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they located Doss who reported that he was robbed and beaten by at least six assailants. Further investigation revealed that Doss and another male met to engage in a fight, and at some point during the altercation, bystanders noticed that Doss had a weapon and removed it from him.

Doss was arrested and charged with one count of false report of a crime, and one count of false statements and false name to an officer. He was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center without incident.

Reporting a false crime in Georgia is punishable by up to 5 years in jail, a fine of up to $1000 or both.

