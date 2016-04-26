Elderly woman scammed out of $30K in Hampton Co.

A woman in the Lowcountry was swindled out of more than $30,000 last week.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old woman received a call from someone pretending to be the IRS and told her that if she did not send money, she could get arrested.

The woman told deputies she sent the scammers about $33,000 over the course of a few days. The sheriff’s office is working with the Hampton Police Department to identify the suspects, and says that you should be suspicious of anyone calling and asking for money over the phone.

“They need to be aware the IRS will not call and ask for money. They will not be forceful with you. They will do all of their dealings through the mail,” said Shellie Murdaugh, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say if you get a call and you suspect fraud, call your local police department.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.