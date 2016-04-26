Savannah Christian’s Demetris Robertson wins 2016 Ashley Dearing Award

Savannah Christian’s Demetris Robertson has been named the 2016 Ashley Dearing Award winner.

The award is given to a Savannah boy who competed as a three sport varsity athlete. Robertson excelled in basketball, track and football.

He played last season as a defensive back and wide receiver for the Raiders, where he was named a U.S. Army All-American. He is currently touted as being one of the most highly recruited 5-star players in the 2016 recruiting class. 247 Sports ranks Robertson as 14th in the nation on their composite.

Throughout his high school playing career, Robertson has garnered attention and D1 offers for many of the nation’s top ranked college football programs, including but not limited to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, Stanford and Note Dame.

Aside from the gridiron, Robertson has found success in track and field where he has won GHSA State Class A titles in the 100 and 200 meters and the long jump.

After Robertson was announced as the Ashley Dearing Award winner, the Raider’s senior decided to move his signing day up to Sunday May 1, 2016, the day after he competes in high school track sectional in Athens, Georgia.

His announcement will be held at Atlanta’s College Football Hall of Fame.

