Good News: Barbers give back to homeless community

Three Pooler barbers wanted to do something to help the homeless on their day off, so they ventured out - with the help of an advocate for the needy - to the homeless camps off President Street.

They delivered food, water, toiletries and haircuts. What they thought would be a few, turned out to be more than they ever expected.

“Alright bro. Fresh cut, there you go.”

Under the bridge may not be the typical spot for Mikey Palomares, Will Nava and Juan Canino to ply their barber trade, but these are no ordinary customers.

“Here in the Barber shop, every day, we see people's self-esteem go up with a haircut. There, they don’t see every day. They don’t get that opportunity,” said Mikey Palormares.

The boys from Los Barbers Shop in Pooler decided last week - on their day off - they were going to do something special for the men and women who live in the tent societies along President Street. They made sandwiches, bought water, deodorant and hygiene needs and set out with help from Mike Le from Feeding Savannah to make a difference. At least one day in the lives of Savannah's homeless, and what they found shocked them.

“The camps were huge, bigger than I thought. A lot of people out there,” said Palomares. “It was sad. It was like their own little town, under a bridge. It was something to see.”

The guys gave more than a dozen haircuts and spent hours handing out every bagged lunch. Making new friends along the way.

“Oh, it felt great,” said Will Nava. “This is only the beginning. We will try to do it as often as we can. It makes you happy for the whole day and want to do it more often.”

Their goal now is other barber's will join them, once a month. And more people will donate food, water and personal items.

If you'd like to donate food, water or toiletries, you can drop off items to Los Barbers Barbershop on 990 Pine Barron Rd. in Pooler or contact them on Facebook or call 912.996.4870.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.