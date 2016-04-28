Rivers accepts plea deal; sentenced in 2013 murder of Darin Manigo

A Savannah man who was indicted on murder charges one year ago is now going to prison on lesser charges, after accepting a plea deal.

Thursday morning, Michael Rivers plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Darin Manigo, outside of Sharon’s Lounge, on May 3, 2013. Rivers was arrested last May and indicted in Manigo’s death, but the plea deal reduced his sentence and charges from murder and various weapons charges, to a single voluntary manslaughter charge and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. We caught up with the family outside the courthouse, after years of looking for justice.

“I don’t think justice was served. I think he deserved more time than he received, and it's still heartbreaking we have to go through this, but in the end, we have a little closure,” said Kadesia Golden, Manigo’s sister.

“I'll take that right now...but not what I really want,” said Jaudon Manigo, Manigo’s brother.

While Manigo's family is not satisfied, they are happy court hearings are over. Rivers will now begin his 20-year prison sentence, with credit for one year served already.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.