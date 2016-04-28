Man arrested for raping, impregnating 10-year-old girl

A man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Estill.

Police arrested 33-year-old Tony Orlanda Singleton, of Estill, and charged him with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The girl’s father told investigators that Singleton raped his daughter in November of last year, and that she was pregnant with his child. According to a report, Singleton was not related to the victim, but they were living in the same house at the time of the assault.

Police say the case is still under investigation and they’re expecting to make more arrests.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.