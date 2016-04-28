Good News: Honor Flight

Hoyt Powell's scrapbook includes photographs and news clippings of his time in the Navy, but Friday, those memories will be closer than they have been in more than 70 years.

Powell will be part of an Honor Flight trip leaving Savannah Friday for Washington D.C.

It will be an opportunity to visit military monuments and exhibits dedicated to the military, while the trip itself is a tribute to those who served.

"It's an honor to go,” said Powell, who was a Seaman First Class when he left the Navy. “I was very much surprised.”

Jesse Allen is also a Navy veteran going on the trip.

"I've always wanted to go up there,” he said. “There are a lot of things up there I would like to see. And finally they're starting to recognize the women up there and I definitely want to see that.”

Allen is thankful that Vietnam veterans like himself have been added to Honor Flights in recent years and is especially anxious to see the Vietnam Memorial.

"When we came back from our trip to Panama, there were people on the piers calling us baby killers and war mongers,” said Allen, who served 10 years in the Navy as a Naval construction mechanic. “I don’t think I'm anything special. I did what I had to do and if I had to go through it again, I'd do it again.”

Powell has been to the nation's capital just once before, many years ago. But he is looking forward to relieving one of the things he remembers about it.

"I guess,” ’he said, “I would like to go back out to see the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.’’

And although he only found out about the trip a few days ago, he's already looking forward to it.

"I’m honored to be selected to go on the trip,” Powell said. “And to be there.”

Allen applied for a trip more than a year ago and is excited that trip will begin in the morning.

"I thought it was great, especially for people who have never been to Washington,” said Allen. “I've been through Washington in a hurry, but I've never had the honor of stopping.”

