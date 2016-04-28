Volunteers packing meals to feed thousands of Lowcountry people in need

Hundreds of volunteers in the Lowcountry are helping feed thousands of people in need.

Over the past two days, the United Way of the Lowcountry teamed up with The Outreach Program to give back to the community. Volunteers formed assembly lines to put together 75,000 meals of rice, soy, vitamins, mac and cheese and beans. Each bag contains six meals.

The organizations say it’s a quick and easy way to fight hunger.

“There’s going to be 35,000 meals put together today that can be distributed anywhere. If you don’t have food in the house, these are very good. You season them to your own taste. They go to the food banks and whoever has access to the food banks has access to our food. They’re microwavable. The instructions are right on the bag. Just add water and you’re done,” said Leon Sporrer, The Outreach Program.

Organizers say all of the food packaged in the Lowcountry will be given to local families in need.

