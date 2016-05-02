CARE not supporting capital penny tax in Beaufort County

An education advocacy group in Beaufort County says it will not support the school district’s proposed sales tax.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moss proposed the capital penny tax back in February to build new schools and for repairs to current buildings over the next ten years. Citizens Advocating Responsible Education says after three month of research, it does not believe the school district has provided evidence to support the need for $300 million in capital projects – and that the tax will hurt the taxpayers without helping the students.

“A sales tax applies equally to every purchaser, but results in taking a larger percentage of income from a low income person, than a high income person,” said Richard Bisi, CARE.

“Not a dime of money collected by this sales tax would go toward improving academic performance. This plan is for capital expenditures only. New schools and renovations. Not more,” said Rebecca Bass, CARE.

The school board has already approved the referendum. Voters will make the final decision on Election Day in November.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.