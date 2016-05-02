Good News: Full Steam Ahead

Savannah's chapter of Jack and Jill of America provided a STEM event with a little extra, adding art to science, technology, engineering and math at Full Steam Ahead at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club Saturday, a day’s worth of activities to activate young imaginations.

“We want to expose them to STEM activities,” said Marronde Lumpkin Lotson, president of the local Jack and Jill organization. “We want to show them what careers are involved in that area.”

Heath Lloyd, a chemical engineer with the City of Savannah, shared his Saturday and his experience with youngsters at the event.

"I think the biggest thing is just to show them how important engineering is and how it's going to be such a big part of the future,” said Lloyd. “This gives these kids here an opportunity to really become part of engineering and math at an early age and that's why it's important to be here.”

And, something they saw this weekend could become a big part of the children’s personal future.

"That's where the growth is, in the STEM technologies and the STEM careers,” said Lumpkin Lotson. “So, exposing them at an early age may lay that foundation for a better future.”

