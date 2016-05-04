Memorial being held for Hilton Head boy who lost battle with cancer

Hundreds of people are gathering to celebrate the life of a Hilton Head boy who passed away one week ago.

Alex Arrieta was only 11 years old but his family and friends say he inspired thousands of people since he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last year.

He was happy, full of life, and this is how his loved ones want people to remember him. And despite his sickness, Alex wanted to do something great for other children. He started Lambs for Life, and collected more than a thousand lambs to give to children who are undergoing chemotherapy.

His principal says Alex’s life will live on through the people he has touched.

“He thought that if he could provide a lamb that helped, to every child with cancer, it would help him like it helped them. So the lamb project, it’s not going anywhere. It’s going to be his legacy. There are going to be lambs in children with cancer hands for a long, long time,” said Principal Gretchen Keefner.

Alex’s memorial service will start at 5 p.m. at Honey Horn on Hilton Head Island. Folks are encouraged to wear orange or soccer jerseys in his memory.

After Wednesday’s memorial service, his family will hold a private burial Thursday on Hilton Head Island. If you want to donate to Alex’s Lambs for Life foundation, please click here. Or you can donate to the family’s GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.