Special meeting held in Jasper Co. on superintendent search

The Jasper County School Board is making an announcement Thursday regarding an update on the search for a new superintendent after the former one was suddenly fired at the end of last year.

The former superintendent served her last day on December 31st. Since then a search committee has been formed to help find her replacement. At Thursday night’s meeting, we heard from members of that committee on their process and how they are narrowing down the field.

The search comes after an overhaul of the school board back in September, with a special election bringing in four new members on to the school board. One of the reasons, the former superintendent was let go was because of poor testing scores.

The district received its third consecutive F grade on the federal report card in October of 2014. Those low test score prompted new board members to seek a change in leadership.

The school board also wants to shift focus on teacher retention, put forth an effort to reduce class sizes, and create more outreach to parents.

"We asked four questions: good things about the community, good things about the school district, skills you want in a new superintendent, and what are some of the problems a new super would face? And what we see by large is that people have a pretty positive attitude about what is going on here, there's always room for improvement, but they see that trajectory is up,” said Wayne Gibson, consultant.

The school board and the consultants are setting a May 9th deadline for applicants. After that the board will meet again to review candidates, select finalists, and review interview questions.

They're hoping to have the new hire by July.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.