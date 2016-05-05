Sheriff reacts to first month in office

Thursday marks one month since the new sheriff took over in Chatham County.

Sheriff John Wilcher, now with a little time under his belt, is talking about what has surprised him the most, what his first priority is and if he is seeing improvements.

Sheriff Wilcher says the lobby is back open 24 hours, he has re-instated morning briefings - which he attends - and he has taken all the locks off the doors so that everyone is available at any time.

He also says staffing is a bigger problem than he thought. He is trying to get re-accredited but is 48 deputies short. He cannot get that accreditation without being fully staffed.

But his number one priority, and probably the next biggest decision he will make, deals with the health contractor, which currently is Corizon. The sheriff made clear his displeasure with the service as it stands now.

"The thing that has surprised me the most is the contracted medical service. It is deplorable and I am trying to work with the county commissioners to try and get a new medical contractor in here now so that we can have the proper service given to our inmates and everything else," said Sheriff Wilcher.

The sheriff said you do not need an appointment to see him. He says if he is there and his door is open, you are welcome to come in.

WTOC talked to several high ranking deputies and they all tell WTOC the increase in morale among the office has increased dramatically. Something they hope will improve with retention.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.