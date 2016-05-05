Proposal to build pier at Shelter Cove Community Park

Hilton Head visitors may soon get a different view of the island.

The town’s staff says it’s looking into building a pier at the Shelter Cove Community Park, out looking the marsh. Town employees say they’ve submitted a design to the state for a permit. Once that’s done, council will decide if it wants to pursue the project.

Officials hope the pier would give visitors a chance to further explore the island’s beautiful features from a unique angle.

“If you come into Hilton Head there’s not a whole lot of opportunity to get into the water, into the marsh. It’s very limited waterfront that’s public, so council wanted to have a special place that you could go to stand and look into the water and get out into the marsh and experience it,” said Hilton Head Community Development Director Charles Cousins.

If council moves forward with the project, the town will split cover majority of the costs and a developer would pay the rest.

