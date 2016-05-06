Bluffton parking and road closures for Village Festival

The town of Bluffton is preparing for their 20th Annual Bluffton Village Festival that brings in thousands of people each year, but with major crowds, heavy traffic and limited parking is expected.

That's why the police department is warning drivers to be careful where you park



May River Road and Dubois Street, which is where the parking restrictions and road closures will take place.

Starting at 9 p.m. any car parked along May River Road between Dubois and Boundary streets will be towed. Also, any car parked on Calhoun Street will also be towed. Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, these same areas will be completely closed to any kind of thru traffic until at least 5 p.m. But if parking is a concern of yours, there are alternative lots that you can use.



There will be free shuttles from Red Cedar Elementary, which will be taking festival goers to Old Town. You're also encouraged to park at Bluffton Village, that's where the library and post office is. There is a large parking lot there that is free to use.

Now if you want to be closer to the action, new renovations at Oyster Factory Park have created several spaces for drivers to use but Bluffton police won't be spending all their patrolling for illegally parked cars.

"We will have a heavy presence out there obviously, we'll have our police officers on golf carts, rt3s, bicycles, on foot walking around making sure that everybody is safe. If there is an emergency where you do have a lost child, we will have a tent set up on Calhoun Street, so if you can't find one of our guys who are mobile come to the tent,” said Bluffton Police Department PIO Joy Nelson.

The tent will also be used to keep track of lost items. Now to recap, starting at 9 p.m. Friday, no parking on Calhoun Street or May River Road between Dubois and Boundary. If you do you can expect to pay a fine between $75 and $150.

