Expect delays on Hwy 204 near King George Blvd. due to construct - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Expect delays on Hwy 204 near King George Blvd. due to construction

(Source: Heather Dunning) (Source: Heather Dunning)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

WTOC has received several calls about extreme traffic delays on Highway 204 near King George Blvd.

The delays are due to construction work being done in the area.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes if possible.

Stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly