Forum held in Old Town Bluffton over parking concerns

Old Town Bluffton business owners say they are constantly losing business because of parking.

More than a dozen merchants voiced their frustrations at a forum on Monday evening, hosted by the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

They also discussed possible solutions. Many of them believe a town-owned parking lot would be the most beneficial and long-term option for the shops and restaurants in Old Town – and that the town should charge for parking.

Whatever the fix is, one resident says the businesses and the town need to work together.

“I think the meeting went well. There are many frustrated business owners. Parking is a problem, but I think there are two or three solutions in a combination would certainly help. The town needs to be a part of these solutions,” said Bluffton resident Joan Heyward.

The merchants plan on attending the town council meeting Tuesday night to ask members for a joint parking workshop to discuss possible solutions.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.