Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids enrollment assistance being offered in Savannah

Free enrollment and renewal assistance on health insurance programs like Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids will be offered on Tuesday night in Savannah.

Other enrollment help like SNAP and CAPS will be available at the Bull Street Public Library in the First Floor Board Room from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

You're asked to bring a government-issued ID and proof of income.

The event is open to the public. If you are unable to attend, please contact St. Mary's Community Center's public benefits team at 912.447.0578.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.