Beaufort County BOE hosts forum to discuss budget

The Beaufort County Board of Education will host a final public forum on Tuesday night to discuss the preliminary budget for the 2016-2017 school year.

The meeting will be held in the media center of Hilton Head Island High School from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

At the forum, there will be a presentation on the budget and an open discussion with board members.

