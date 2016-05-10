Beaufort man wanted for failure to register as sex offender

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Walter Lorenzo Nix who is wanted for Failure To Register as a Sex Offender 3rd.

Nix is described as a 5-foot-11 black male, weighing around 200 pounds. His last known address is the Joe Frazier Road area of Beaufort.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call Investigator Crumpton at 843.255.3707, the Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777, or Crimestoppers at 1.888.274.6372.

