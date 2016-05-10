Celebrating small businesses on Hilton Head

Over the next few days, Hilton Head will be letting businesses across the Lowcountry know they're appreciated.

The Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Small Business Week by recognizing restaurants, shops and store.

Chamber officials say small businesses aren’t only the backbone to the local economy, they’re also the island’s largest employers.

Chamber officials say there’s an easy way for you to show your appreciation year round.

“Spend some of your dollars in a small business. It’s been proven time and time again that it really is the backbone of your economic local community. When you’re doing that, you’re supporting not just that particular business, but you’re supporting all the businesses they’re buying from,” said Charlie Clark, Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber will end the celebration with a block party in Bluffton, please click here for more details.

