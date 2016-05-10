Run or walk the 5K in Savannah for melanoma research

Join the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) and the Georgia Skin and Cancer Clinic at Miles for Melanoma Savannah!

It's presented by The Curtis and Elizabeth Anderson Cancer Institute at Memorial Health.

The event is Saturday, May 14th in Daffin Park. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the Run/Walk beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The event is for competitive runners and non-competitive runners and walkers.

This 5K run/walk is to raise funds to support research, education and advocacy for melanoma.

To register online, please click here.

