Family files wrongful death suit against Levy Fire Department

The family of a Savannah man killed in a wreck last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the fire department that responded to the crash.

Ian Nicholson’s family alleges the October 9th collision didn’t kill him, but a decision made by the Levy Volunteer Fire Department did. According to court documents, Nicholson was alive, but he was pinned under a truck after the accident and Levy Fire Chief Douglas Graham ordered someone to remove the truck by driving it off of him.

His family attorneys say he died minutes later, and that decision caused his death.

“Their number one priority should be preservation of life. In this case, when they arrived at the scene of the collision, Mr. Nicholson was fighting for his life, underneath the tires of a box truck. We have evidence that shows the fire department caused the box truck to be driven off of Mr. Nicholson while he was alive and over the objections of other professionals on the scene,” said Tabor Vaux, Nicholson’s estate lawyer.

We reached out to the Levy Fire Chief and he declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.