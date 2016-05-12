Grand opening of Oyster Factory Park in Bluffton

Folks in Bluffton have a brand new park to enjoy this summer!

Construction crews are finished with the new and improved Oyster Factory Park. The outdoor space gives residents and visitors easy access to the May River, with its new ramp and boat dock.

The project cost almost $900,000. The town used grants and accommodations tax money to pay for the upgrades.

Bluffton’s mayor says the money was well spent.

“To have a park like this, we can expand and open up to everyone was very important to the town. Historic Bluffton’s value increased 10 times. Just the value of everything, home sites, lifestyle, appreciation, exposure, everyone,” said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka.

The town hopes the brand new parking spaces in the park can help alleviate parking issues in Old Town.

