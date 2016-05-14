Free car wash to support family of Bluffton teen killed in hit-and-run

Mercedes-Benz of Hilton Head and Hilton Head Honda have teamed up to host a free car wash on Saturday to raise money for the two families affected by the hit and run on I-26, which killed 14-year-old Grace Sulak.

To receive a complimentary car wash, stop by the Mercedes-Benz of Hilton Head on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to show your support for the Sulak and Dewey families.

The dealership will have computers available at the event for direct donations to be given to the Sulak and Dewey families’ GoFundMe.com accounts.

