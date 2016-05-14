Free car wash to support family of Bluffton teen killed in hit-and-run

According to the Burton Fire District, a single-wide mobile home on Windsor Road in Shell Point caught fire on Tuesday.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect from a February 21 incident where a female walked out of Color Me Nail Spa at 1519 Main Street in Hilton Head without paying.More >>
People will salute our area military this weekend at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort during the big air show.More >>
We talk a lot here about the impact our local military installations have on our community, and most recently numbers reveal our armed forces have a huge impact on those living in the Lowcountry too.More >>
One year ago, WTOC brought you an unprecedented look inside Georgia’s law enforcement training academy focusing on the massive effort of Savannah’s police chief to recruit, train and outfit hundreds of brand new officers.More >>
