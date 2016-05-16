Good News: Charlie scores a touchdown

Like any spring football game, there were hits and misses and catches and drops at Richmond Hill High School on Friday.

There was also what will go down as the play of the season for the Wildcats.

Charlie Penn has spent three years of high school around the Richmond Hill football team. The special education student works the sidelines on fall Friday nights.

But last Friday, it was time for Charlie to get off the sideline and into the game.

“Charlie, he's been with me since I've been in high school,” said Richmond Hill quarterback Brian Hughes. “He's a great kid. He loves to play football, he loves to play basketball and we love spending time with Charlie.”

Midway through the spring game, Hughes handed the ball to Charlie, who ran the length of the field for a touchdown that the Wildcat offense and defense celebrated.

"It's unbelievable. The kids take such good care of Charlie,” said Chuck Penn, Charlie’s father. “He has the best time with these kids. It's amazing how well they take care of him.”

Charlie's touchdown was the highlight of the spring game, a moment that will stand out no matter how many games the Wildcats win this fall.

"When they first called to see if we would be ok with this, the first thing I asked was, is the team ok with it?” said Dina Penn, Charlie’s mother. “He assured me they were 100 percent behind it. Every step of the way through his education, they've included him in every possible way. It just means the world to us.”

“They didn't have to do this, they chose to,” added Chuck Penn. “And you see how they treat him. They treat him like one of their own.”

Charlie was a member of the team Friday, with a game ball to prove it. And a memory he will cherish just as much.

