Petition started for more state funding for SC public beaches

Folks in the Lowcountry say they’re trying to save one of the South Carolina’s most unique beaches.

Friends of Hunting Island and the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce launched a petition asking state legislators for more money to re-nourish the state’s public beaches.

Senators approved $20 million for the project, but local beach advocates say that’s only half of what’s needed to repair the beaches. One advocate says if something isn’t done soon, we could lose a Lowcountry gem.

“We’ve got petitions out to plead with the Senate to give the full $40 million. It’s not just our beach that’s in danger, there are other beaches. Believe me, if our beaches aren’t in good shape, people will find other beaches,” said Denise Parsick, Friends of Hunting Island.

Parsick says in the meantime they’re trying to get almost a thousand people to write and ask their lawmakers for more money.

