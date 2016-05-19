Footbridge project in City Market begins to take shape

New details on a story we first brought you last week. The planned footbridge in City Market, straight from the man behind the project.

WTOC caught up with him as he detailed the museum project and the need for the footbridge in one of Savannah's busiest tourist locations.

A footbridge, connecting City Market's open space over the stairs to Bar Bar, to the future Prohibition Museum.

“We just thought it would be nice for people to have a way to go from the street area of city market to the upper walk way, and connect it. It's something that hadn’t been done and we decided it would be nice to have it there,” said Ed Swift.

Swift is the president of Historic Tours of America, parent company of Old Town Trolley Tours. They have museums all over the country, including a Boston Tea Party museum in Boston.

He says the museum comes as a million dollar project. All the permits are in place. They don’t have a price for the footbridge aspect, but it will go to bid for construction. Which may end up delaying the planned September opening of the museum.

“It's very intricate so I imagine it will be in the thousands of dollars. But I don't have the price yet,” said Swift.

Swift says he's excited about the Prohibition Museum concept in what he calls one of the wettest states in the country, Georgia. He's not worried about critics who wonder if the footbridge is even necessary.

“It wasn't integral to our project but to the flow of pedestrians in the area I think it will add to City Market,” said Swift.

He expects the work to begin within the next three months.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.