Authorities searching for BMW involved in fatal hit-and-run in Okatie

Investigators are searching for a car they believed fatally ran over a bicyclist last Friday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol are looking for a 1993 to 1999 BMW 3-series with damage to the front bumper and undercarriage.

Troopers say 45-year-old Stanley Morton was riding his bike on this road around 11 Friday night, and they believed he may have been hit by multiple cars.

Troopers initially thought that Morton was stuck by three vehicles, but now believe there were only one or two cars involved in the hit-and-run. Officials say Morton, a former Marine, was killed on the scene.

Investigators say Highway Patrol’s MAIT is trying to use evidence from the scene to piece together what happened, but the investigation is in its early stages and they have very little information to go on.

“What we know now is that Mr. Morton was traveling eastbound on S.C. 170. We do know that he was struck by a vehicle. There may have been another vehicle involved as well, but the vehicle in question that we’re looking for is a BMW,” said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol. “We really don’t know a lot at this time, it is part of our investigation to determine who made contact with him. We just ask the public if they have any information or saw anything that particular night, it may be the smallest, minute thing, but if they think it could help with our investigation, please contact us.”

Morton left behind a wife and children. A GoFundMe page has been made to help cover the cost of his funeral.

Again, the BMW they’re looking for is a 1993 to 1999 3-series, with damage to the front bumper.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.