Good News: Rotary club member turns 100

He's attended more than 3,000 rotary club meetings and has spent more than 50 years with the organization. Thursday, the Rotary Club of Hilton Head took time to wish a very special 100th birthday to one of their most committed members.

Norman Reeves has been sung “Happy Birthday” 100 times. Known as just Norm, the Pennsylvania native has dedicated more than half of his life to the Rotary Club in Hilton Head.

"It's overwhelming. He's a great guy. He's been an inspiration to so many people he really has, both up at home in Pennsylvania, and here in Hilton head and to the rotary club of Hilton Head,” said Rob Reeves, son of Norm.

Despite his age, Norm is known for giving back to the community. He volunteers weekly with an organization that helps people dealing with dementia.

"It so inspiring to our clients, because some of them are in their 70’s, some are even in their 60’s and here's somebody 100 years old that comes in to make sure they are understood and they are valued. To me that says it all,” said Memory Matters Executive Director Edwina Hoyle.

But Norm's track record doesn't end there, the rotary club says he's never missed a meeting since he joined in 1945.

"He's a very stable, calm individual and that stability has really helped him through life. The quiet service, quiet consistency, not looking for attention or gratification, but just a peace, a peace that he has,” said Rob.

"If Norm says he's going to do something, that man is the epitome of self-dedication and commitment to whatever he sets his mind to,” said Hoyle.

For the past 70 years, that commitment has been to the rotary club. In return for his dedication and service, the rotary club announced a scholarship of $4,000 in his honor.

