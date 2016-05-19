Beaufort Emergency Management preps citizens for hurricane season

Hurricane season is just around the corner, and officials in the Lowcountry say they’re already prepared.

It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week, and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division is encouraging residents to make sure your homes and lives are ready for a natural disaster.

Officials say you should make sure your insurance policies are up to date and fully covered. Also, make sure you have an emergency kit ready and supplies on hand in case you have to leave in a hurry.

“We’re reviewing all of our plans, making sure that all our t’s are crossed and i’s are dotted,” said Lt. Col. Neil Baxley of Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management. “We spend a lot of time all winter long preparing for hurricanes. It’s not all of a sudden, we rush into it. What we’re doing this week is finally reviewing all of our plans and everything. We have one last meeting next week between key officials and then the season kicks off.”

Hurricane season begins June 1st, and you can download Beaufort Emergency Management’s free app in the iTunes App Store and Google Play store for more hurricane preparedness information.

