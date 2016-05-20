Chief Lumpkin responds to Savannah violence getting national attention

Savannah is getting national and international attention after CNN ran a story , focusing on our crime problems. Specifically the large number of murders and cases of gun violence.

Savannah is getting national and international attention after CNN ran a story , focusing on our crime problems. Specifically the large number of murders and cases of gun violence.

Savannah's crime and gun violence problem is getting national media attention.

As we showed you Thursday, CNN is putting a spotlight on Savannah's crime problem with a story on its digital pages called "Southern Charm, Deadly Streets."

A lot of people are talking about it on social media and in the community. Now Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Chief Jack Lumpkin is responding.

Chief Lumpkin called the news conference to make a statement on Savannah violence. He repeated much of what has been said over the past year and half. That they can't do this alone, that a majority of the crime is being committed by a small number and a lot of it is gang related.

He strongly disagreed with the notion that this CNN piece brought the crime out of the shadows and says they have been very transparent about the problem and are doing everything they can to fix it. He said this piece will not spur some new idea. They are already working overtime.

"We do not dispute these numbers and have been very forthcoming and transparent about the shooting and the violence. The overwhelming majority of shootings and violence here are not random acts. The vast, vast majority never involve a stranger,” said Chief Lumpkin.

The chief did not take any questions but he did also say that this piece did not bring the problem to light. We have been reporting on it for two years.

"Again, in the transparency mode, we have consistently showed the unflattering statistics. We have produced our own documentary that you all have seen, much like the CNN story. It shows the pain that gun violence causes in our children, fathers, and mothers,” Chief Lumpkin said.

He says they will continue to be transparent, but he hopes this national piece will not deter folks from coming forward and helping.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.