'A Little Mermaid' wraps up filming in Garden City

The list of celebrities filming in Savannah continues to grow.

The Rock and the group from Baywatch wrapped up filming last week on Tybee Island. Another movie - based on a classic – wraps up Friday in Garden City.

The final rehearsals are underway for the small budget film adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson classic. “A Little Mermaid”. Not to be confused with Disney's version.

Since March, a host of up and coming young actresses - along with a few bigger names including the legendary Shirley MacLaine - have filmed on Tybee Island, in Pooler, Savannah and now Garden City.

“Initially it was the film incentive. But we fell in love with the town,” said Fabio Silva, actor/editor.

Silva told WTOC the architecture of Savannah fits the story, which moves from downtown Savannah to the beaches of Tybee to a circus theme scene in Pooler. The whole film is set in 1937.

“We wanted to create something children all ages, from 8 to 80 can enjoy,” said Silva.

Weather hasn’t been helpful, but the producers and the crew say the people of the Coastal Empire have played a big role in helping get “A little Mermaid” finished.

“We've been welcomed everywhere and the town has been amazing in accommodating us and everyone has helped us tremendously,” Silva said.

And they just may be back.

