West Elm opening store in Savannah and now hiring

Coming soon and now hiring!

Popular furniture company West Elm is opening in the next few months at the former Center for the Blind and Low Vision at 214 Drayton Street. Next door to Parker's on Drayton.

Work is underway on the building and the city has issued permits for the company to have a physical presence to sell its modern furniture and home decor.

Job seekers can apply at the store's website online.

