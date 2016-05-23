Townhome fire leaves owners displaced, kills family dog

Firefighters were called to the Townes at Buckwalter neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, when neighbors noticed smoke and flames coming out of a townhome.

Bluffton Fire said once they got on the scene, they cleared the house. They did not find the homeowners, but they did find their dog who was killed in the fiery blaze.

It took crews about 40 minutes to gain control of the flames. They initially thought someone was inside.

“After doing a primary search throughout the original fire building and then the adjoining townhomes were negative, so no one was found. We did have one pet parish in the fire,” said Bluffton Township Fire District Cpt. Randy Hunter.

Firefighters say the dog was found near the area where the fire originated. The home had significant fire damage inside and the two adjacent townhomes had some smoke damage, but first responders were able to contain the flames and keep the fire from spreading.

“The townhome was well involved upon initial arrival. They made an aggressive fire tactic to slow it down. We probably had the fire under control and about 40 minutes. They had the fire slowed down and obviously it took a few minutes to mop up and look for hot spots,” said Cpt. Hunter.

Firefighters are still on scene investigating the incident, they do not know what caused the fire but they hope to have some answers sometime on Monday evening.

