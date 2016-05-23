Beaufort County Council to decide on sales tax referendum

Beaufort County Council will decide Monday night if it will put a sales tax referendum on your ballot in November.

The Capital Sales Tax Commission will present their proposal for a sales tax increase that would generate more than a hundred million dollars over the course of four years. The money would pay for public safety projects, economic development and recreation projects throughout the county.

Monday night, county council will look at the proposal and decide if taxpayers will vote on it in November.

“We don’t have the option of taking things off or putting things on. It’s just a straight up or down. We’ll look at the overall and decide if we need to put it before the voters or not,” said Beaufort County Council Chairman Paul Sommerville.

For a closer look at what projects this money will be spent on, please click here.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.