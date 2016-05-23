Benefits of Highway 21 construction in Rincon

For those that live in Effingham County, a trip down Highway 21 happens at least a couple of times a week, if not every day.

Now there is construction along Hwy 21 in Rincon and although it is causing a headache now, the long-term payoff will be worth it.

The goal is to have a brand new intersection with a new light and turn lane near the Kroger. The project has been in the works for over year but the actual work started in March. This project will also allow for new sidewalks.

"We will have sidewalks connecting this economic development area to the older part of Rincon so someone does not have to get into their vehicle if they do not want to,” said Rincon City Planner Lameisha Kelly.

There will now be a light and turning lanes at Fort Howard, Brentwood, and Prosperity Drive.

"Because all of the traffic signals will be synced it will actually help the commuters so they do not get stopped at a red light," said Kelly.

This is all being done at the request of the brand new Kroger Market place that is set to bring nearly 100 new jobs to Rincon. Improvements to Hwy 21 were necessary for the success of not only the Kroger, but the other businesses nearby.

"It is only going to last a little while but it is definitely going to pay off in the end," said Kelly.

The work on this intersection, in fact most of the work along Hwy 21 should be finished by June 9th. The Kroger is set to open June 15th.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.