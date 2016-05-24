Good News: SCAD Serves

SCAD Serve, a student volunteer organization, has made it easier for Savannah College of Art and Design students to balance their school workload and also get involved in community work.

The group helps man power-challenged organizations all round town, including the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, where student volunteers work behind the scenes to improve the experience at the front door.

"They come in and help with our morning cleaning, which is really the biggest need we have for volunteer help during the day,” said Selah Delacos, volunteer project manager for the Humane Society. “We intake about 2,300 animals a year and we usually only have about 12 kennel staff in total for our organization, so volunteers are a critical role in helping us save more lives.”

The SCAD volunteers also feed, walk and socialize dogs at the adoption center and were a big help at the Humane Society's Doggie Carnival a couple of weeks ago.

"It was really fun,” says Anton Tsibu, a SCAD senior who coordinates the Humane Society SCAD Serve project. “We were doing things like face painting and doing drawings. One of the volunteers was taking pictures of people sticking their head in a cut out like at an actual carnival.”

Volunteer teams from SCAD Serves also work with senor groups and children groups, offering most of their help to those who need it the most, and enjoy getting a break from schoolwork.

"This has helped me get a new passion for volunteering,” said Tsibu. “Back when I was a freshman, before I was a coordinator, this was something I did all the time on the weekends. I just love it. For me personally, it's like a stress reliever, it helps get my mind off of things like homework.”

