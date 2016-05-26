Second Helpings expands with help from Palmetto Electric

After almost three million pounds of food and 22,000 Lowcountry residents served, Second Helpings is looking to expand its operations thanks to a hefty donation from Palmetto Electric.



The electric co-op recently donated more than $75,000 to Second Helpings to help pay for a new truck.

Second Helpings takes unused food from grocery stores and distributes them to food pantries in Beaufort, Jasper and, now, Hampton counties.

The food they collect is distributed the same day, which creates the need for refrigerated trucks to transport things like meat and produce.

Second Helpings already has 10 cooperating pantries in Beaufort County, but now with an additional truck, they can expand their outreach to food desert areas like Hampton County.

"We been covering Beaufort since 1992. Thirteen years ago, we went into Jasper and northern Beaufort, but as you go further out west the need is great. We realized that about three years ago,” Second Helpings Executive Director Maureen Korzik said. “So, we started with one food pantry, but then we got many phone calls of agencies that wanted to be added. So we're up to four now, but with that the wear and tear on the trucks, it happens.”

Second Helpings now has seven trucks with the addition of its newest donation. They go out at least six days a week and hit different drop off locations daily. Click here for more information on the Second Helpings organization.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.