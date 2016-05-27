Flags planted at each headstone in the Beaufort National Cemetery

The Beaufort National Cemetery is ready for the holiday weekend.

Students, veterans, military members and local residents pitched in to plant more than 20,000 American flags at each of the headstones at the cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.

Folks say they use the flags to decorate the cemetery, and to celebrate the sacrifice made by every person buried in the Beaufort National Cemetery.

“This is the last thing we can do to pay tribute to all of our fallen brothers and sisters that have gone on before us and paved the way so we can do what we’re doing now. It makes me feel great that people care enough that people care enough to come out to the cemetery,” said Ron Voegeli, Disabled American Veterans.

Folks in Beaufort will celebrate Memorial Day with a parade on Monday morning, followed by a memorial ceremony at the cemetery.

