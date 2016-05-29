Several road closures continue in Jasper County after severe flooding

Severe flooding from Tropical Storm Bonnie shut down portions of I-95 southbound between Exit 28 and Exit 22 in Ridgeland and Yemassee on Sunday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was detouring drivers off at Exit 28 for an alternate route for several hours on during the flooding.

Officials say both the north and southbound lanes of I-95 are now back open and clear for travel.

Flooding also shut down Highway 17 near the Jasper County Detention Center, just north of Green Street to I-95.

The following is an updated list of Jasper County road closures/re-openings, updated Monday, May 30 at 5 a.m.:

All of I-95 BACK OPEN. However, Exit 22 remains closed due to substantial water on the roadway.

Great Swamp Road BACK OPEN to all traffic.

SC Hwy 462 has been REOPENED from Interstate 95 to Hwy 170 in Beaufort County.

Highway 652 (Calf Pen Bay Rd) is CLOSED from Highway US 278 (Grays Highway) to Hwy 601 (Cypress Branch Rd.); US 278 is OPEN.

SC Hwy 336 (Tillman Rd) in the Wagon Branch Community area is OPEN to all traffic.

SC Hwy 336 (Old House Rd) from Ridgeland at Sweet William Rd to Hwy 462 REMAINS CLOSED.

US Highway 17 CLOSED in the vicinity of mile marker 21.

in the vicinity of mile marker 21. Tarboro Road is CLOSED ; Road has been significantly compromised and is impassible.

Sisters Ferry Road - Traffic is REDUCED TO ONE LANE .

Carter’s Mill Road currently has ONE LANE CLOSED due to a tree encroaching on the roadway.

W. Frontage Road is passable. Drivers are advised to use caution in this location. It is recommended drivers utilize an alternative route.

Jasper County Emergency Services would like to stress that even with these major roads reopening, many of the smaller secondary and tertiary roads in the central area of the county may still have some flooding or damage. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution while traveling. Jasper County Emergency Service and SCDOT will continue to assess these roadways during the coming days. Any additional closures will be conveyed as soon as possible.

----------------------------------

WTOC reporter Tesia Reed reported live from I-95 during the flooding Sunday morning:

View pictures of the flooding from WTOC viewers on Facebook:

Click here for the latest weather information.

Stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.