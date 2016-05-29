Several road closures continue in Jasper County after severe flooding

Severe flooding from Tropical Storm Bonnie shut down portions of I-95 southbound between Exit 28 and Exit 22 in Ridgeland and Yemassee on Sunday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was detouring drivers off at Exit 28 for an alternate route for several hours on during the flooding.
Officials say both the north and southbound lanes of I-95 are now back open and clear for travel.
Flooding also shut down Highway 17 near the Jasper County Detention Center, just north of Green Street to I-95.
The following is an updated list of Jasper County road closures/re-openings, updated Monday, May 30 at 5 a.m.:
Jasper County Emergency Services would like to stress that even with these major roads reopening, many of the smaller secondary and tertiary roads in the central area of the county may still have some flooding or damage. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution while traveling. Jasper County Emergency Service and SCDOT will continue to assess these roadways during the coming days. Any additional closures will be conveyed as soon as possible.
