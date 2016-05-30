Dozens attend Memorial Ceremony at Bonaventure

Dozens gathered early Monday morning at Bonaventure Cemetery to honor our military men and women who paid the ultimate price.

As is tradition, there was a moment of silence, the colors were raised, with a 21 gun salute, as well as taps. Colonel Jeffrey Becker, Commanding Officer of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division was the keynote speaker.

"This day specifically, while we are enjoying those blessing, we need to take time to remember how we achieved those and why we have them. That is because of the sacrifice of our men and women that died protecting those freedoms," said Col. Becker.

"You know you hate to lose anybody," said Howard Young, WWII veteran.



We have lost brave men and women who could have chosen another path, but chose to serve.

"We have to recognize what a blessing that we have in this nation, the ability to celebrate a holiday like this," said Col. Becker.



Those who attended stood in salute facing the nearly 150 military headstones. Each one decorated with an American flag. A younger generation in the crowd learning just what it cost.



"That they will remember war. War is awful,” said Vernon Richards, WWII veteran.



For the greatest generation, their group gets smaller every year.

“We are dying by the thousands every day, and I think if we don't do it, we will miss that opportunity," said Richards.

"About five to six years ago, we had about 45 to 50 WWII veterans, but I mean you are right. Out of the 16 million men and women that served in the war. We are losing around 1,100 a day," said Young.

It was short and sweet, but a very powerful reminder what Memorial Day is all about.

