Local stores offering FREE donuts on National Donut Day

Friday is National Donut Day, a holiday started in 1938 by the Salvation Army to honor its women who served donuts to troops in World War I.

Nowadays, it serves as a good excuse to indulge on your favorite donut flavors/types, while taking advantage of some great local freebies and offers.

Stop by the following locations to celebrate the holiday and receive a FREE donut:

Dunkin' Donuts:

  • 5921 Ogeechee Rd. Savannah, GA 31419
  • 541 W Oglethorpe Hwy. Hinesville, GA 31313
  • 7201 GA Highway 21, Port Wentworth, GA 31407
  • 606 Fair Rd. Statesboro, GA 30458
  • 2427 Boundary St. Beaufort, SC 29906

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts:

  • 2749 Skidaway Road, Savannah, GA 31404
  • 11506 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31419

A WTOC favorite - Baker's Pride Bakery - is also offering a FREE glazed donut with any purchase on Friday:

  • 840 E. DeRenne Ave. Savannah, GA 31405

