Savannah Fire receives first national BOAT accreditation

Savannah Fire and Emergency Services continues to establish their presence as one of the top fire departments in the nation, leaving citizens and visitors to the city of Savannah feeling safe and secure.

SFES recently announced they were the first fire department in the United States to earn national accreditation in the Boat Operations and Training (BOAT) program, which ensures the department and its firefighters are more than capable and prepared to respond to a variety of emergency situations on the water.

BOAT is a program recognized and endorsed by the United States Coast Guard as the National Standard of training, certification and training.

Savannah Fire's Marine Operations division received this honor by independently implementing all marine operations and training components of BOAT in the department.

BOAT accreditation for SFES became effective on June 1.

Savannah Fire Chief Charles G. Middleton says this national recognition reflects the department's commitment, dedication, and professionalism in effectively patrolling the waterways in our area.

“This is a great accomplishment by all of the firefighters involved in our marine operations division,” said Fire Chief Middleton. “It’s another step in the continued development of Savannah Fire as an elite and influential fire department in the nation.”

The BOAT program is administered by the National Association of Safe Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA).

Formal recognition and issuance of the Certificate of Accreditation will occur at the annual NASBLA Conference in Seattle in September.

